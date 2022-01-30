...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt becoming Northwest 15 to 25
knots Sunday night.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands
and Admiralty Inlet.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 4 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Letter: Help SWSD students excel by supporting levy
As a long-standing educator and supporter of the Sedro-Woolley School District for more than 40 years, I have seen firsthand how important it is for our community to continue its support of the Education Programs and Operations Levy. Stable, predictable funding for our schools will enable the district to focus on its mission and goals to provide an excellent education for our children. Providing excellent educational opportunities for our children benefits everyone.
Everyone wants to give children the best start possible. Our children are the best investment we can make as a community. Our return is when students become productive citizens. They are the future workers and contributors who will carry our community and nation forward in the future.
The SWSD, by any criteria, is a superb school district. It is recognized for its high graduation rate, excellent educators, friendly and welcoming schools and supportive parents and community. To help our students continue to excel, the SWSD needs its community to approve the upcoming replacement levy to maintain services. Let’s celebrate the fantastic work being done by our students, teachers and staff. Let’s keep our tradition of excellence going by investing in our children. Please vote “yes” on Feb. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.