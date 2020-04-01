Skagit neighbors, thankfully I don’t need this stimulus money; my income isn’t being threatened. But a lot of people are getting hit hard all around me. It’s them and their situations that this stimulus money is intended for. I’m glad the government isn’t micromanaging who gets how much; we locals get to make those choices individually.
I urge everyone who gets this money and hasn’t had their finances yanked out from under them to join me in making a movement, in the spirit of our generous Creator who gives us sunshine and every other resource, and of good old American neighborliness, to put the money where it can best meet the needs.
Some ideas for places to give, you think of others: Community Action of Skagit County, anyone you know who isn’t getting paid and needs rent or supplies, food banks, homeless assistance, nonprofits …
My motive is gratitude for my Creator’s generosity.
Craig Olson
Mount Vernon
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.