On Feb. 13, 43 Republican U.S. senators committed an atrocity on the floor of the U.S. Senate.
These 43 senators voted:
n “Not guilty” in a constitutionally required impeachment trial.
n That a clearly guilty president is above the law.
n To authorize seditious actions by a sitting president.
n In approval of an attempted coup d’etat.
n That the Constitution article I sec 3 cl 7 is moot.
n That the Constitution article II sec 4 & Amdt 14 sec 3 is useless.
n Their own, and their political party’s, interest above the nation’s and its citizens.
n To condone incitement to sedition and insurrection against the republic.
n To condone lynching, murder and mob violence.
n Against the rule of law and enforcement of the law.
n Against the principles upon which the Republican party was founded.
Remember this every election from now until the Republican Party repudiates those votes and returns to the core principles of their founding by Abraham Lincoln et al. Remember this every election that these people favor the replacement of democratic government with autocracy.
Remember every election that any Republican candidate who does not publicly condemn and disavow those votes is complicit in the furtherance of their implications. Remember that our republic is still in jeopardy — and Lincoln weeps.
Robert Elkins
Anacortes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.