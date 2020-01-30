There was recently an article in the Skagit Valley Herald and they did a very nice and thorough job of explaining why the Founding Fathers wrote an impeachment process into the constitution.
The article stated concerns about a demagogue becoming president and how to deal with that situation. What it didn't do was give a good definition of a demagogue.
The Webster Dictionary says a demagogue is, “a person who appeals to the emotions and prejudices of people in order to gain political power.” Google says a demagogue is, “a political leader who seeks support by appealing to the desires and prejudices of ordinary people rather than by using rational argument.”
Now that we have the Founding Fathers’ concerns identified, all we have to do is see if the shoe fits.
Ray de Vries
Mount Vernon
