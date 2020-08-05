July has just ended, the coronavirus is still rampant in the nation, and John Lewis’ memorial speakers and guests elocuted truths and honored a brave, tenacious man.
Schools are struggling to decide what is best for all and who will close school doors to instead go with online classrooms. The voting and elections are ahead and, most importantly, how will Congress extend and fund the relief package one more time?
Remember these funds may go to parents of students, employees at your favorite restaurant or stores, your own adult children, your relatives, agricultural workers, factory workers, meat plants employees, maybe you, and more.
And here we go again.
In a recent article (AP, July 29) discussing the virus aid stalemate, our current president generalized and offended, again. He uses simpleton, destructive sentences.
Trump complained about sending big bailout money to some cities, including those whose mayors he often criticizes (Washington, AP). “It’s a shame to reward badly run radical left Democrats with all of this money they’re looking for,” he said at the White House.
Following this one sentence, with democracy as the context, I have a few simple questions.
Are “these cities” criticizing their mayor, and if not, why are you?
Have you visited these cities and talked to these people, distanced or not?
Is “this money” just going to Democrats?
Is it really a “reward?”
Are all Democrats badly run radicals?
Are all Democrats radical left?
I believe in democracy, but I am not radical.
My “left” is well run, caring, compassionate, passionate, middle class, hardworking, working with communities, including children, believing in equity, being kind, respectful and civil.
I and many others who are often generalized as “radical left” are just surviving, doing our jobs, taking care of our families, staying safe and believing in humanity.
Patricia Hayes
Mount Vernon
