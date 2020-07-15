Our federal administration has clearly stated that the nation’s schools must open full-time, in-person school sessions; it has threatened to withhold federal funds from schools that do not meet this goal.
Public health professionals, teachers and administrators are appalled by the probable repercussions of this mandate. Apparently, they don’t grasp its genius.
Senior administrators Larry Kudlow and Betsy DeVos assure us this path “isn’t hard” and that “there’s nothing in the data that this is dangerous to them (the students).”
We can just pack those lunches, pile the kids on buses and send their blessed little hearts off to school. Few of them will die. Who knows, they might’ve died anyway, right?
Seen from mill/billionaire-land (where children attend prep schools), this is a brilliant strategy. Here’s how that works:
1. Send those young people to public schools who cannot possibly observe social distancing (schools were already overcrowded). Their superspreader (>=40% asymptomatic) status ensures that within a month, they’ll infect a significant number of the more fragile adults at the schools.
2. With any luck, 40-60% of the adults at the school will contract the virus. Possible extra benefit, if there are a lot of elderly teachers or administrators…well, you get the picture. Just the resulting absenteeism will throw public school systems into complete chaos.
Result: A wonderful environment for pushing charter schools. The most articulate, experienced opponents of privatization will have other things on their minds (like funeral plans). So that’s money in the pockets for the GOP “educational entrepreneurs” who have been disappointed lately by the public’s growing distrust of “the charter school solution.” Plus, how do those teachers and administrators typically vote? Ding! Automatic GOP +5-10% at elections.
Bonus: Educators generally belong to a union. That’s nothing but trouble, constant whining in the interests of teachers.
So much winning we’ll be tired of winning. The world promised by the current POTUS.
Alec Rowell
Mount Vernon
