As the Supreme Court begins another session, speculation is rife about how it will decide the abortion, guns and religious issues now before it.
Will the court expand or limit a woman’s right to choose? How about access to guns? Will it again decide religious belief can justify socially destructive behaviors like it did when it upheld the right of churches to serve as COVID super-spreaders during the pandemic? (nytimes.com)
Heavily laden with conservative justices as the court is, such questions are understandable, and while prediction is most often a mugs game, this court’s recent history does offer some hints of things to come.
The court’s conservative majority already eviscerated the Voting Rights Act, knocked more bricks out of the wall separating church and state by requiring states to fund scholarships for students in private religious schools (theconversation.com), and recently allowed the newly minted Texas anti-abortion law to stand.
The two words commonly applied to conservative Constitutional jurisprudence, “textualism” and “originalism,” imply a close reading of a Constitution first ratified in 1789 answers all questions raised by life in 21st century America.
But many forget that our Constitution was forged in a society where voting rights were limited to propertied white men, then about 6% of the population. (wikipedia.com)
In an era when women and people of color are also full-fledged participants in the democratic process, it’s no wonder we can often hear the social fabric rip when the Supreme Court Originalists hand down one of their retrograde decisions.
Holding to such a simplistic vision of an 18th-century judicial Eden, when our new nation was a mere toddler first rising to its feet, the Supreme Court’s conservatives have already proven they make very poor tailors for our vastly more developed, populous, diverse, intricate and, yes, democratic 21st.
Read the latest edition of the Skagit Valley Herald in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.
Footer Offer Promo
CARRIERS NEEDED!
Local News Worth Delivering
Become a newspaper carrier for the Skagit Valley Herald and earn up to $1,500 a month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.