I am a retired forensic psychologist in Washington who provided evaluations and expert opinion in criminal, civil, Native American, military and juvenile courts. I have also practiced as a guardian ad litem in child custody cases in Skagit County.
During my career, I have had contacts and served on hundreds of cases with attorneys throughout Western Washington.
I have known Tom Seguine for over 15 years through my work in Skagit County. We have served together on many cases. Seguine consistently impressed me with his intelligence and understanding of the role that mental health issues play in legal cases.
He has my very highest recommendation to the voters of Skagit County to elect him as a Superior Court judge. He has all the qualities of legal experience and personal character that will provide us with the trust we need.
Comer A. LaRue
Sedro-Woolley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.