In this unprecedented time when a virus seems to be attacking the whole world, it is a challenge to gather interest in an old building.
The Pleasant Ridge schoolhouse is no ordinary structure but a place indigenous to the history of our valley and its pioneers. The schoolhouse, owned by the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery district, is scheduled to be razed and thought to be unsalvageable.
Located on Pleasant Ridge on Valentine Road near the pioneer cemetery, the schoolhouse with its unique rock foundation and quintessential structure has been standing since the 1800s. Time marches on; people are born and die but what never ceases to exist is the history of the people of a community and the places where this history took place.
This is our posterity and the legacy of the families who have lived here, toiled the land and built our cities; who have given us the foundation of what we have today.
Most of the old valley schoolhouses are long gone, but we have the opportunity to save this one and all it represents. Historic structures that fostered valley families for generations and are no less important than landmarks in larger cities in the U.S. or Europe.
Drive to Pleasant Ridge, see the schoolhouse for yourself and join in encouraging the cemetery commissioners into believing that where there is a will, there is a way. If we pull together with united enthusiasm and belly up to the challenge, we can save this precious piece of Skagit Valley history.
Rules, regulations and cost will challenge the project at every turn but with united enthusiasm and interest we can do this.
Lisette Roozen Mast
Mount Vernon
