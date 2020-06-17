Why does it seem like déjà vu all over again?
Our greatest challenge in creating a culture with liberty and justice for all, is to be willing to recognize our institutional resistance to change. Racism can take the form of a passive resistance in maintaining the status quo to actively wanting to kill.
Is there any real difference between the asphyxiation of George Floyd and the six million Jews who died in gas chambers with Hitler's boot to their necks? After the Civil War, the South's resistance to race equality took the voices away from over 4,000 people of color on the end of a rope.
Racism has become institutionalized in the Republican Party. Southern senators now control the Senate and keep their boots on the necks of all social progress. Hundreds of bills to create a more just world are being strangled on Mitch McConnell's desk. These bills include positive changes to education, justice reform, gun control, immigration, campaign finance and health care. Mitch is a southern Republican.
Let's remember that Republicans set out to undo Obamacare, which would have added millions to the uninsured. The rates of COVID-19 infections and death rates are far higher in populations of color — populations that have currently and historically been denied access to adequate health care. Under the Republican tax structure, all monies are designed to rise to the top, which means institutionalizing poverty.
Recently, the United Nations asked the question: "Do you think your government cares about you?" The USA ranked 34th out of all modern nations.
Real institutional change starts with role models at the top whose leadership is empathetic to our problems and accepts responsibility rather than to just blame and do nothing. As long as the party of "resist all change" remains in power, expect more déjà vus all over again.
Hal Pullin
Mount Vernon
