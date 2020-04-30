Perhaps you have just heard the old adage "everything from A to Z." Well just about everything from A to Z has been hoarded during this time of pandemic. Now it is Z for zinc.
I have taken zinc for several years and have not had the flu or even a cold since taking it. The word must have gotten out that it is a supporter of immune function. I ran out of my zinc this week and asked a friend if she would pick some up for me when she was out again. I have always been able to get it. Not anymore.
It was not available in at least four places and was not known when it would be available again. I will have to go without. Like so many things that were readily available in October, November and December are now being hoarded. Have customers' grocery needs changed so much that they have to hoard?
Now those who so tirelessly and efficiently restock can't keep up with keeping items on the shelves.
I do not hoard and can't seem to keep up with those who do. So I have to go without things I need or would like to have.
Martha Williamson
Burlington
