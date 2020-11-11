President-elect Biden has promised to “Build Back Better” and to “heal our demonized nation.” These are admirable sentiments, but Biden is historically saddled with his Obama legacy of callously undermining jobs in America’s traditional energy sectors and exporting manufacturing jobs overseas.
Let us not forget that President Obama, when challenged on that front, infamously said, “How are you going to bring those jobs back? Those jobs aren’t coming back!”
President Trump turned that weak Obama capitulation on its head and delivered the lowest unemployment our country had seen for decades by doing precisely what Obama/Biden said couldn’t be done. He delivered record-low unemployment among African-Americans.
The Biden/Harris administration should be held accountable for continuing the Trump trend of bringing energy and manufacturing jobs back home to America in order to continue building affluence across all of our ethnic and demographic sectors. If they fail in that, all of their high-minded platitudes about “healing,” “building back” and “kindness” will and should be regarded as cynically deployed pandering gibberish, even as one concedes that Trump’s lack of decorum and kindness played into Biden’s apparent 2020 victory.
He was crass. But he got us back to work. Will Biden/Harris do the same?
Doug Hansen
Anacortes
