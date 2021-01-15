The world has gone mad. Lies and stupidity are more widespread than ever before. Demagogues and psychopaths seem to dominate the political scene, and prejudice and intolerance are poisoning everything, often even destroying relations within families and between friends.
When “Truth isn’t truth” (Rudy Giuliani), “alternative facts” replace real facts (Kellyanne Conway), news becomes “fake news,” a mad president and QAnon reality, what can people trust? Had Trump fulfilled his promises and focused on COVID-19 (instead of himself) 12 months ago, he might’ve won.
Since many voters were disgusted with the billionaire lackeys in D.C., and the Republican Party of No, Trump had a terrific chance to prove himself. But he didn’t. “The Art of the Deal” became four years of “The Art of the Steal.” This is what great power can do to weak-minded and greedy narcissists.
In 2013, Ann Coulter published: “Never Trust a Liberal over 3 — Especially a Republican,” and yet, 74 million right-wing viewers voted a second time for a “3-year-old” (Mary Trump). Steve Bannon called for the beheading of two top officials, without any repercussions. How much more hatred can we take?
Obviously plenty more, as witness Trump’s last decision to pardon criminals and Blackwater murderers — people he holds in high esteem, while leaving millions without means to celebrate Christmas plus the raging pandemic he never cared about, to go golfing in Florida. It’s beyond comprehension.
Perhaps something like this should be expected by someone like Trump, someone who never had to be responsible for anything, because there were always those around cleaning up his mess. Napoleon met his Waterloo, and Donald Trump (hopefully) his Manhattan District Court, for exile to isolation behind bars.
Trump cannot be allowed to go free, nor his enablers.
A. Helge Andersson
Sedro-Woolley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.