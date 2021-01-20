I would like to applaud Burlington Mayor Steve Sexton and the Burlington City Council’s efforts to help solve the problems of homelessness in Skagit County.
One council member expressed concern that “The reason why they’re out on the streets is because they spent all their money on drugs and alcohol and not on their rent” is not true in the majority of cases.
The homeless population became homeless for a variety of reasons. With the pandemic, many who were already living on the edge have now lost their jobs. Another situation is with those suffering from a mental illness that have not been able to connect with the proper services. We have a shortage of people in social services available to help in relation to the number of those affected.
I’ve followed the homeless situation in Bellingham, as well, and they’ve made progress by working with HomesNow to purchase tiny homes for a site near Civic Field.
Community volunteers have overseen this and put out lists of things needed to supply the tiny homes with basic needs. The public has been wonderful with their response.
They are also trying to connect the homeless with behavioral health services and case management. The goal is not just housing the homeless but helping them transition out of homelessness and back into the community.
It is far too easy to see homeless people as a faceless population. The fact is that they are homeless “people” — people like you and I but who have fallen on hard times and fallen through the cracks in our society. We have an obligation to help.
Dorothy de Fremery
Sedro-Woolley
