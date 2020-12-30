This homeless problem we are having to experience is not only extremely serious, it is going to get even worse. We’ve done it to ourselves, and we’re not slowing down.
This is the price we pay for our deficit spending.
All of the extra money that our government so desperately prints eventually comes full circle and shows up in the price of real estate.
Real estate is the ledger for how much cash there is in circulation. This is one reason there is this word “real” in the front of estate.
The reality is that as the price of real estate goes up, so does most everything else we depend on to live.
As the cost of living rises, more people, not being able to stay on the wave, fall through the cracks.
There is a lot of blame to go around, but when one is burdened by an inflating weight heavier that one can hope to carry, they do become the victim.
COVID-19 has accelerated our short-sighted desire for the feds to print even more money. Statistically, this “quick fix” will further cause an increase in the number of homeless.
To alleviate the undesirable consequences, those in charge could do us all a favor by creating a vagrants’ compound.
While providing for the basic essentials and not costing the taxpayers too much money, caring volunteers could donate their time, money and/or skills to comfort and help those in need.
Our elected officials best do something that may actually work, or this area of ours will continue to look more like Seattle.
Marty McNett
Alger
