Last Thursday evening, a group of homeless persons were huddled in blankets under the west portico of the County Administration building at Second and Kincaid. Other homeless persons can be seen tucked under viaducts or camping in the woods on the outskirts of Mount Vernon.
Homelessness is a national crisis. The lack of affordable housing, growing income inequality, racism and a failing mental health systems are all contributing to homelessness. While we must focus national attention on these larger issues, we must also address street homelessness in our own community.
Some important efforts are underway. Our Health Department contracts with local motels to provide rooms to a limited number of homeless. Burlington is developing a community of “tiny homes” with social service support. Anacortes has an exemplary Family Shelter program, and Oasis offers shelter to homeless youths. However, there is no year-round shelter, cold weather shelter, or open dry and warm space where persons who are homeless can come in out of the cold day or night.
First things first. While case management is great, unless there is actual housing, you can talk all day with no relief. While we need more permanent low-income housing, we must also provide alternatives for persons who are homeless now. We cannot have people sleeping on the street.
I would hope that local municipal governments, including Mount Vernon, would work with Skagit County to develop and implement a crisis shelter plan and program that would immediately address this critical human problem.
The Skagit Valley Herald recently ran a short article on providing warm shelter for family pets. What we also need to address is warm shelter for our homeless brothers and sisters who are, right now, living on the street.
Jere LaFollette
Mount Vernon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.