We have a fantastic candidate running to serve the 10th Legislative District in the state House seat vacated this year. I know Angie Homola can hit the ground running when she gets to Olympia.
Angie has a proven track record serving constituents. As Island County commissioner from 2009-13, she improved transparency — making the commissioner meetings available to view remotely on Camano.
I witnessed Angie in action, and she’s impressive. She’s the most informed and prepared person in the room; she negotiates and collaborates to bring real solutions. She demonstrates real knowledge of solutions for the environmental issues facing our district, like climate change, sea level rise, air and water quality.
As county commissioner, she represented Island County on various state committees, such as the Regional Transportation Policy Board. As a former active union member and military wife, she’s running to really represent people’s interests, like when she ensured more indigent veterans were served by county programs and advocated successfully for county employees to keep their pay rates despite budget cuts during the recession.
Please join me in voting for Angie Homola for state representative.
Allison Warner
Camano Island
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.