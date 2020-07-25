Angie Homola is a candidate for Position 1 in our 10th Legislative District.
My career as a policy analyst with the Department of Health and Human Services demonstrated to me the importance of legislators who have a solid understanding of the major issues facing local communities and who have been active in the communities they represent.
Angie’s experience in local government, in her small-business architectural practice, her master's in environmental law and policy, and her commitment to listening to all voices are a terrific foundation for becoming an effective advocate in the state Legislature. In person, Angie is compassionate, honest, optimistic and a joy to work with.
I’m excited by the prospect of having Angie represent us in the 10th district. She would be an effective voice in Legislature and in our communities.
Robert Raymond
La Conner
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.