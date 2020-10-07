I’m supporting Angie Homola for state House of Representatives and here’s why. Washington faces challenges from the health and economic impacts of COVID-19, and we need smart, strong and competent leadership to address them.
Having lived in Oak Harbor for 23 years, she understands the issues that face Island, Skagit, and Snohomish counties and will represent the people, not special interests. Angie prioritizes fiscal responsibility and ethics in government.
She served as Island County commissioner during the Great Recession of 2008-13, helping steer the county to recovery. We need that kind of experience in the wake of the current economic downturn. Her experience as a Navy wife and work as a laborer, machinist, carpenter and architect give her a personal understanding our workforce and military families.
I admire her commitment to protect the environment and ensure social justice. She understands the need to take action on climate change and also the economic opportunities that can come with it moving into the future.
Angie has the qualities that will make her a great representative and build a strong recovery for jobs and the economy. Join me in voting for Angie Homola.
Betty Carteret
Anacortes
