Angie Homola is a former county commissioner and architect with a long history of community and volunteer activity. She started the Swan Lake Preservation Group to accomplish just what that name implies. As commissioner, she pulled us through the 2008 recession, passed a resolution to reduce county CO2 emissions and championed a ban on fish net pens.
The State Public Disclosure Commission cogently advises we “follow the money” for candidate review.
Homola’s contributions come from people supporters such as teachers, public service employees, firefighters, building trades, health care and state workers.
If elected, Angie won’t just occupy a seat in Olympia. She’ll study issues and champion legislation that benefits all.
Join me in voting for a candidate that tenaciously works to get the right things done, for us, Angie Homola
Dean Enell
Langley
