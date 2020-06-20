When Angie Homola was Island County commissioner from 2009 to 2013, she and her fellow commissioners upgraded ancient county office equipment to make it easier for people to get access to services.
They allocated 56% of the General Fund to public safety and improved ICOM 911 emergency response capacity. They increased the Indigent Veterans program to benefit an additional 95 vets and developed a Clean Water Utility.
Angie supported best-use agricultural and forestry practices and formed a nonprofit that promotes good stewardship of our natural resources.
An architect with a master’s degree in environmental law and policy, she was trained to design houses and public spaces in harmony with the land we share with the plants and animals that shelter and sustain us.
During the last four legislative sessions, she drafted bills, testified before committees and lobbied legislators to reduce climate change, promote affordable housing and help indigent veterans. In 2018, she successfully championed Senate Bill 6086, banning net pens that harm wild salmon.
If Angie is elected our District 10 representative, she will go to Olympia with over two decades of service to our local communities.
Ann Adams
Oak Harbor
