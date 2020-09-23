It is with profound sadness we witness the passing of an icon of judicial greatness.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg made our country more egalitarian, more tolerant, fairer and kinder in her life and on the bench. She will remain a legend in American history as a fierce advocate for civil rights and equality.
Her energy and tenacity in advocating for civil rights for all will stand as a hallmark for those who follow. Her advocacy for gender equality as an attorney broadened into a judicial philosophy of equality for all on the bench.
Her thoughtful opinions demonstrated her brilliance as well as her firm but patient insistence on treating everyone fairly and with respect. We will all miss her greatly. We send our love and our sympathy to Justice Ginsburg’s family, and we grieve with them as we mourn her loss.
The greatest way we can honor Justice Ginsburg is by doubling down on all of our efforts to turn out the vote.
Lynn Campbell
Mount Vernon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.