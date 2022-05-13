...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 2 AM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Sixty years ago, President Kennedy signed a proclamation setting aside May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day, and the week in which it falls as National Police Week (this year it is May 15-21). This week has served as an opportunity to express our gratitude and appreciation that too often goes unspoken.
It provides time for us to honor and remember officers, who through their courageous deeds, have given the supreme sacrifice and to honor those that continue to serve our valley.
The Law Enforcement Officers Memorial at the nation’s capital honors the 23,229 officers who have died in the line of duty. Each name represents a tragic story of an officer who made the ultimate sacrifice for their community.
A total of 617 police officers across the nation died in 2021 (Officer Down Memorial Page). Seventy-three died in felonious killings. This was the deadliest year in history. So far, 102 officers have died this year. Every fallen officer, no matter what circumstances, deserves our thoughts and appreciation.
The past few years have especially been dangerous for officers, and their job is becoming more difficult to perform. Each day officers step up to serve you, knowing it could very well be their last.
Take a few minutes this week to thank your local officers for all the amazing things they do every day in serving you. Despite the many challenges, anti-police rhetoric and many sacrifices they face, they continue to make our communities safe. It’s time to honor them.
