The Declaration of Independence spells out clearly the gift given to America: “We hold ... all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
“And for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor.”
This is the essence of life in America. It nurtured the perfect union for all. It allowed the evolution on America through the contribution of the effort of a multitude of individuals. Had Americans lost the Revolutionary War and been captured, they would have been convicted of treason and put to death.
The Constitution redefines the perfect union for all, being bound by the Bill of Rights, including the XIII Amendment.
The signing of the Constitution along with the ratification of the Bill of Rights redefines again the perfect union for all.
These events have been considered to be miracles of God along with all the battles fought by George Washington, including the victory of 400 ragtags over 1,200 Hessian mercenaries without a single casualty at Trenton.
In honor of the millions who have sacrificed their lives to defend our sacred freedoms, let us express our gratitude by our daily prayers and our pledges: “I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
Art Fournier
Anacortes
