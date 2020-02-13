Young people want clean air.
In this legislative session, I hope our state legislators will support several pieces of legislation to keep our air clean and bodies healthy. The more that ecosystems and human communities are entwined and thriving, the more we develop a sense of purposeful connection to nature.
Concerned youths like myself support the Clean Air Act Update (HB 2892/SB 6628), which would enable the Department of Ecology to regulate greenhouse gas emissions associated with those fossil fuel sellers and distributors, updating our state ability to tackle climate pollution.
I also hope our elected officials will support Climate Pollution Limits (HB 2311/SB 6272), which will set new greenhouse gas reduction targets based on current science and recognize the potential of our state’s natural and working landscapes to draw down existing carbon pollution.
Finally, I support the Clean Fuels Now (HB 1110/SB 5412), which will require fuel producers and importers to reduce pollution from the fuels that power our transportation system. It is a tested and effective policy that would clean our air, give us more options to fuel our vehicles (such as electricity and local renewable biofuels), create economic development, cut climate pollution and move us beyond oil.
I look forward to healthier air for all.
Rebecca Canright
Rockport
