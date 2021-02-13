Starting in 1933, there have been 15 presidents of the United States — eight Democrats and seven Republicans.
From 1933 to 2021, it's been 88 years since Franklin D. Roosevelt rekindled the effort to make democracy work in the U.S. His 12 years as president promoted many changes to the benefit of all citizens.
The intervening years are all in the history books to observe and make your own judgments, and now as we enter 2021, our current president is on the same track to benefit all U.S. citizens. Keep your fingers crossed for a repeat of 1933 to 1945 and insist that the legislative branch give themselves a kick to get things done.
We can jump in to help right the ship from the last four years, in dangerous waters, and start bailing to help the president achieve his goals for you and your children. They deserve it, even if you don't.
I was age 7 in 1933, when FDR promoted his ideas and remember it well, until at age 19 in 1945, during our occupation of Okinawa, we celebrated his passing, with a full-scale bombardment in his honor. I can still hear and feel the noise from my position as quartermaster 3/c, on the bridge of the USS Wichita (CA 45).
Who else came into power in 1933? Adolph Hitler, and look what he did in his 12 years for the German people. Hint to the wise — be aware and informed lest you fall into the same trap he set.
Some will be here in 2076 to celebrate our 300th anniversary of U.S. democracy, and the rest of us will be watching and singing the WWII song "We'll Meet Again."
B.E. "Bud" Browell
Burlington
