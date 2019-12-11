On Friday, Dec. 6, I was teaching at Burlington-Edison High School as a substitute teacher. It was a day that most teachers and students will never forget. I just wanted to praise the staff and the students during this lockdown (due to a nearby shooting).
The students were glued to their electronic devices and seemed to be more in the know as the afternoon wore on.
The students in my class were phenomenal in their behavior, and hats off to the staff that day.
It truly is a crazy world we live in, and it is extremely nerve-racking when criminals are lurking in Burlington, near a public school. It sure seems like it would be a safer world if guns were outlawed.
I realize gun toting is so controversial, in our state and our country. But when you add a gun and a criminal, the outcome can be horrific. My heart breaks for the family of the young man that was shot.
So, what can we do to change this insane society that we live in? Christmas is around the corner, and my biggest wish is people could come together in harmony and peace. The chaos and the cruelty of our current administration is not helpful when our country is so divided.
Perhaps it is time for common sense to rule, create better gun regulations and simply try to get along. Let’s take better care of our lovely valley.
Mary Ann Dupree
Bow
