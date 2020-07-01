Donald Trump, author of the book “The Art of the Deal,” is the facilitator for like-minded people who will totally revamp and change (if you allow it) the Democratic country you live in: USA.
Who will emerge as No. 1 during this turn of events in history is unknown, but as stated, many like-minded people are waiting in the wings to assume control and be part of changes that will be shocking to see.
Those who vote for Donald Trump in November 2020 will unknowingly comply, even though they have no interest in destroying our current system of government. They will realize it too late. History can repeat itself; hopefully it will not.
Recent events are piling up to make this seem a possibility and not worth the chance to see it happen.
Now that information is in the news concerning the book “The Room Where it Happened: A White House Memoir” by former National Security Adviser John Bolton, and the news that the China’s leader had a great way to corral a certain group of people (impressing Donald Trump), it opens thoughts of how other groups could be handled the same way. Anyone heard of the 25th Amendment?
It will take some time for the Republicans and Democrats to return to the executive responsibilities that voters put them in office to accomplish. That will be a good time to add term limits to all levels of government — eliminate those who want to make a career of their position.
Here are some other responsibilities: immigration, prisons, voting, health care, politics, taxation, National Guard.
B. E. “Bud” Browell
Burlington
