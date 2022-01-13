Hoping lawmakers use common sense on firearms

This week our legislators in Olympia will be tackling several common-sense issues around firearms.

Among them are “ghost guns” (homemade, untraceable weapons) and open-carry restrictions at public meetings that are held in municipal buildings. The third item has to do with assault weapons. I hope our legislators will use common sense to help meet the goals of voters on all sides: to protect residents, including children, from the next individual who wants to use a high-capacity magazine gun to terrorize a public space.

The unthinkable can happen anywhere. Let’s make our county and state a little safer.

Mary Campbell

Anacortes

