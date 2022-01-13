...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...HEAVY RAINFALL ENDING TODAY WILL LEAD TO AN INCREASED THREAT
OF LANDSLIDES IN WESTERN WASHINGTON THROUGH SATURDAY...
Heavy precipitation over the past few days and weeks has
increased soil moisture to saturated levels across Western
Washington. Rainfall totals Tuesday were in the 1 to 3 inch range
in the lowlands with as much as 7 inches in the Olympics. Another
0.50 to 1 inch of rain is expected today in the lowlands with the
rain letting up this afternoon. This amount of rain will put
extra pressure on soil instability, leading to an increased threat
of landslides.
For more information about current conditions, visit
www.weather.gov/seattle, select Hydrology, and then scroll down
for the links to the landslide information pages.
For more information on landslides, visit the website for the
Washington State Department of Natural Resources landslide
geologic hazards at: http://bit.ly/2mtA3wn
Letter: Hoping lawmakers use common sense on firearms
This week our legislators in Olympia will be tackling several common-sense issues around firearms.
Among them are “ghost guns” (homemade, untraceable weapons) and open-carry restrictions at public meetings that are held in municipal buildings. The third item has to do with assault weapons. I hope our legislators will use common sense to help meet the goals of voters on all sides: to protect residents, including children, from the next individual who wants to use a high-capacity magazine gun to terrorize a public space.
The unthinkable can happen anywhere. Let’s make our county and state a little safer.
