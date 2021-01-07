I have stated several times that I did not vote for Donald Trump. I did not find him to worthy of my vote. I do however recognize the message that was sent to Washington in 2016 was a message from the working middle class that we are tired of footing the bill for this nation. As a friend put it, it was a big middle finger to Congress and all that is going on in Washington.
The real question is did they get the message? I believe that in the last election Trump got 8 million more votes than the previous one. That should be a wake-up call. Now I like the experiment, but the person chosen was flawed. Imagine if it was someone who was really interested in fixing the nation and looking to end special-interest domination in Washington.
I have voted in every election since 1976, and the last two elections there was little or no talk about the deficit. It’s like they have thrown in the towel and figured can’t beat ‘em, might as well join them.
There is not a plug nickel difference between the two parties when it comes to spending money. It’s just which special interest group gets the money.
Democrats, you have the ball. Run with it and stop the trash talk. Remember that working people are what make the country better. Reward us for being responsible.
I am Marvin Wold, and I approve this message.
Marvin Wold
Anacortes
