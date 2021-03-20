This is in response to the Thursday, March 18, article, “Growler battle continues.”
I moved to Whidbey Island from a quiet rural residence in Southern California about 10 years ago. We moved up with three horses, a cat and a dog.
At first our horses freaked out at the jet noise ... running, bucking and jumping around. But that didn’t last but a day. The horses shortly thereafter settled in and adjusted.
The horses are now just as mellow and easy to ride as they were in Southern California. They were not old. We had a Swedish Warm Blood competition horse and a young quarter horse. I guess it just depends on the horse. As stated, ours adjusted well within a day.
Karola Jenkins Cornelius
Oak Harbor
