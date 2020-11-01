I am shocked and dismayed that the hospital commissioners would consider selling our local nonprofit Hospice of the Northwest to a for-profit business.
Our Hospice of the Northwest is a community treasure. I have served on its Ethics Committee (as a community volunteer) for the last four years and so have been in a unique position to observe the excellent services and the deep caring provided to every patient and patient family. I can guarantee that it will lose some of that excellence if it is taken over by a for-profit company.
It is simple math: If our nonprofit hospice is taken over by a for-profit corporation, then some of what it now spends on patients will have to be siphoned away in order to produce profit.
The community would also completely lose local control of this beautiful organization. Why on Earth would the hospital commissioners want that to happen?
It is not as if our hospice is a drain on the hospitals: it is financially self-sustaining and reinvests all of its profits into patient services. I can’t think of a single good reason for selling this jewel to a nonlocal, for-profit organization — and the hospital commissioners have not provided any such reasons. They say it is their job to consider any offer ... and they are correct.
Now it is time to say, “Thanks, but no thanks.”
Mary Kay Barbieri
Bow
