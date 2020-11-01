There is a place for for-profit businesses, but hospice is not one of them. The nature and purpose of hospice is fundamentally incompatible with constraints imposed by a corporate structure.
I also fear charitable donations to Hospice of the Northwest would decline knowing a percentage of our contributions ends up in the hands of shareholders. I suspect the morale of our dedicated hospice workers would suffer. Not good.
Kenneth Osborn
Mount Vernon
