My husband is in the care of hospice, just these last three weeks.
Hospice of the Northwest has provided the care necessary for both my husband, age 79, and myself, age 65.
Hospice has provided a shower aide for my husband, medical supplies for both of us and some very proper advice regarding my husband's medications. All without out-of-pocket costs to our meager income.
We definitely would not want to lose these important services.
Bobbijo Stansbury
Hamilton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.