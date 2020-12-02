“The dying needs the community, its help and fellowship. The community needs the dying to make it think of eternal issues and to make it listen.” – Dame Cicely Saunders, founder of hospice.
In the last few weeks, we have been reading the Letters To The Editor, listening to the many voices within our community who, for decades, have been touched by Hospice of The Northwest and now share with us their deep concerns about the possibility of its being sold.
Why even consider selling an award-winning program that is cherished by our community, financially self-sustaining, and recognized for its excellence in the field?
I recall my mother’s last days at home and how, with guidance from hospice, we were able to provide the compassionate care she needed. Death with dignity restored her spirit. Years later, while serving as a hospice volunteer, I learned how that same spirit can be reawakened whenever we choose to listen.
Death is what we all have in common. No one is excluded. Like birth, it is a transformative time, a shared experience, profound and personal, bringing together the young and the not so young.
Hospice of the Northwest, over the decades, has forged a unique relationship with our community, a lasting testament to our virtues and a deep reflection for our faith.
The true spirit of hospice resides not in its financial value but in its devotion to compassionate care. Please listen to the voices of our community and support our Hospice of the Northwest.
Jon Kevin Tighe
Sedro-Woolley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.