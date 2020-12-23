Last week, the commissioners of public hospital district Nos. 1 and 304 made a great decision for our communities. They decided that our current hospice care, provided by Hospice of the Northwest, is a quality program.
After performing strict due diligence to explore options, they unanimously agreed to continue to support our local Hospice of the Northwest. Hard work, great choice.
Jean Leib
Sedro-Woolley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.