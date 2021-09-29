Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Last Friday morning’s fantasy took me to the Skagit Valley Herald’s “RE-Weekly” insert. I thought I’d buy a house.
I saw I could get a nice home in La Conner (three bedrooms, sauna) for only three-quarters of a million dollars. A home and acreage near Little Mountain would cost a little less.
More in my price range were a couple of small houses in Sedro-Woolley, Stanwood and Burlington. The cheapest was “cozy” and a “work in progress.”
Slim pickings, I thought.
Then I noticed the insert’s report on “The Hot Million Dollar Market” that said there is action aplenty at the top of the real estate pyramid.
What happened to the homes average Americans could reasonably purchase?
Recent real estate numbers provide a clear and unsurprising answer.
Over the last decade, home prices skyrocketed. Prices are now 41% higher than they were preceding the Crash of 2006, rising over 16% between 2020 and 2021. (cnbc.com)
In that period, the average American family’s income did not nearly keep pace. In fact, in 2020 median household income decreased for the first time in five years to $67,521. (statisca.com)
Largely as a result, the proportion of renters to homeowners in the United States grew markedly since 2000, accelerating a trend that began in the 1960s. (urban.org) Half Seattle’s residents now rent. (seattletimes.com)
Accompanying the growth in renting over home ownership has been an increase in single and multifamily rental units purchased by institutional investors rather than individuals (reuters.com), pumping more wealth to the investor class instead of rewarding America’s workers. (fatherly.com)
One more related trend: Nationwide, homelessness is climbing again. Washington now has the nation’s sixth-highest rate, 299/100,000. (security.org)
Though poverty is not the sole cause of homelessness, that’s 23,000 more Washingtonians who won’t be buying a home any time soon.
