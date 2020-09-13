Our Skagit County Public Health Department is doing an excellent job of keeping our communities informed about COVID-19, and about the steps necessary to prevent its further spread and harm to lives and livelihoods.
The whole nation learned after the tragic choir cluster here six months ago that large gatherings spread the virus and can be deadly. You can read the report on the county’s website. Accordingly, the state and county adopted sensible guidelines that, among other things, advise against large gatherings. These guidelines have helped my family, friends and neighbors understand and deal with the situation we are all in.
In disregard of our state and local guidelines, public health officials and the lives and economy of Skagit, a 400-person political fundraiser was held on Aug. 29 in a hangar with only an estimated 5% of the participants wearing masks. Event organizers and candidates counting on a big crowd put their own wishes above public safety. Large political rallies in other states, such as Oklahoma, have produced surges in COVID-19 cases and deaths. (AP, Time)
How do the organizers and candidates justify their event knowing a virus spread here would likely result? How do they justify the potential increased burden and costs for area hospitals, increased county costs of testing attendees, increased costs of contact tracing? What do they say to COVID-19 victims and their families?
Will fallout from this event, while expanding the coffers of candidates, further harm the local economy? Aside from the child’s excuse that others have attended events too, there is no responsible explanation for the actions by these candidates and organizers. How can the attending candidates ask to be placed in positions of responsible leadership?
Mary Ruth Holder
Mount Vernon
