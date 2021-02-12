”It’s easier to fool people than it is to convince them that they are being fooled.” – Mark Twain
These are days that will mark a tremendous milestone in American politics, but I find it hard to believe that the ex-president isn’t being tried for at least one capital offense. Sedition? Insurrection? Advocating violence against the police and the state? How can he still have a following? Mark Twain had the answer to that.
Larry Collinge
Anacortes
