He’s not gone and clearly doesn’t want to go.
We catch glimpses of him on the links, and the rancorous tweets disputing the election’s results continue, but he makes few public appearances. The man who accused Joe Biden of hiding in his basement is now hiding himself, devoting his remaining days to petulance and defiance, attacking the fragile democracy that first brought him to power and then invited him, he says illegally and unfairly, to leave.
With almost 60 days remaining in the Trump administration, beginning an autopsy on his performance may seem premature, but we already know a great deal about how Trump and Trumpism have affected the nation.
It all began with an impressive list of promises about healthcare, the economy, and a big, beautiful wall that Mexico would pay for. Trust me, he said to ABC news, “I will never lie.”
But we now know there is no better, cheaper healthcare for everyone and no promised infrastructure projects. We know the national debt he said he’d eliminate in eight years has in only four years ballooned from $19 trillion to $27 trillion, and student loans from $1.35 trillion to $1.7 trillion, while the trade deficit he blamed on his predecessors increased by $100 billion between 2016 and the present. (USA Today, Forbes)
In his quest to overturn the election, “the least racist person in the room” (cbsnews.com) primarily targeted voters in cities like Philadelphia and Detroit with significant minority populations.
When COVID-19 began to wrack the nation, the man who said keeping people safe is a president’s “highest duty” (New York Times) told the states to handle it, that he wasn’t responsible (Politico). He certainly wasn’t. Untold thousands of deaths are proof.
And that new wall that Mexico hasn’t paid for? It’s cost approximately $20 billion and is only 15 miles long (Wikipedia, NPR).
Ken Winkes
Conway
