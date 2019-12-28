How will Trump be judged?
A GOP leader compares Trump to Jesus Christ. Billy Graham’s magazine, Christianity Today, calls on Christians to impeach Trump. This editorial should be a wake-up call for Christians backing Trump.
The evangelical Christian movement, the patriot movement, neo-Nazi, KKK, etc., are proud to be white nationalists who profess a Christian foundation of beliefs.
Trump has gone against the teachings of the Bible and is a beacon of man’s inhumanity to man.
The Bible teaches of the Judgement Day. Will that day be the impeachment and removal of Trump from office, will it be at the ballot box in 2020, or will it be with Saint Peter at the pearly gates?
Mark Pearson
Mount Vernon
