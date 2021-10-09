It is with confidence that I recommend Amanda Hubik for Anacortes City Council. Since choosing Anacortes as her home 16 years ago, Amanda has dedicated her professional skills and countless volunteer hours to our community.
From her professional experience as staff member of the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce to her skill-building participation in Leadership Skagit to her ongoing local volunteerism, Amanda has demonstrated her passion for and commitment to Anacortes.
In my former role as director of Leadership Skagit, I had the opportunity to observe the energy and careful work Amanda brings to each endeavor. She has the intelligence, experience and values we look for in a community leader and does not hesitate to take on difficult challenges and to find the best, most innovative solutions. Intelligence and compassion are a powerful force for good decision-making, both of which she possesses in abundance.
Most importantly, Amanda thrives on input, is a good listener and asks the right questions to develop policy and programs that are needed now and in the future. Choose Amanda Hubik for Anacortes City Council and know with confidence, as I do, that she will act without hesitation to advocate for the common good.
