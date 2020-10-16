Political signs are everywhere, and while many of us might recognize the names, few of us know the candidates personally. I feel lucky that I do know one personally — Mary Hudson. Mary is running for Skagit County commissioner of District 2 (fun fact: all of Skagit County gets to vote for this position in the general election).
A few years ago, I worked closely with Mary in a small group during Leadership Skagit. During the intensive nine-month program I personally witnessed Mary’s willingness to listen, offer ideas and collaborate with people who had differing opinions. I know that Mary really does care — about people and about our very different Skagit County communities. Mary Hudson will take our safety, needs and budgets into consideration with each decision.
As those ballots start arriving, take the time to vote by Nov. 3.
Andrea Petrich
Anacortes
