I have known Mary Hudson for 28 years. I have watched her listen to and support important issues on the Mount Vernon City Council.
She believes county government can be more transparent through more accessible commissioner meetings and a more user-friendly website.
I have watched her work hard in our community with integrity, courage and compassion. Her people skills and leadership are impressive. Mary's experience in city government makes her an excellent and strong candidate for county commissioner.
Please join me in voting for Mary Hudson on Nov. 3.
Fran McDowell
Mount Vernon
