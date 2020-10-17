I support Mary Hudson for county commissioner, District 2.
Mary is a member of the Mount Vernon City Council. She has been an active volunteer in Skagit County for many years. She will bring to the commission her experience in addressing affordable housing, her long history working with the farming community through the Skagit County Farm Bureau and her background with programs helping those who are homeless.
Mary recognizes the toll that COVID-19 has taken on us and will make our recovery, in terms of both health and the economy, a priority when she is elected. She has been a consistent advocate for a respectful, responsible, fact-based approach to COVID-19. Her leadership will be guided by science, not politics.
Mary is straightforward, with a long track record of integrity.
National politics deservedly pulls our attention. But what happens at the county level affects our quality of life everyday. We need leaders who can work together, listen to all the voices of the valley, and be transparent in governing. I am glad to cast my vote for Mary Hudson for county commissioner.
Beverly Faxon
Burlington
