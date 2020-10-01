I have known Mary Hudson for over 40 years and can vouch for her strength of character and passion.
She has a real heart for the residents of Skagit County. Her volunteer work on various nonprofit boards in the valley shows she cares about these residents.
In her role as an elected member of the Mount Vernon City Council, I have been impressed with how she listens to the needs of all her constituents and consistently seeks to make informed and fair decisions.
These skills show me Mary is the right person to serve as our county commissioner.
Please join me in electing Mary Hudson for Skagit County commissioner.
Bonnie Verge
Mount Vernon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.