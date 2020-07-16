I am supporting and voting for Mary Hudson for Skagit County commissioner in District 2.
She has done an excellent job as a Mount Vernon city councilwoman for five years. Her dedication to helping solve our city’s issues is shown by her preparedness for meetings, thoughtful questions and community involvement.
Mary truly cares about people and continues to serve them with integrity and professionalism. She will always listen to the issues, is an excellent communicator and exhibits true leadership.
Please join me in voting for Mary Hudson on Aug. 4.
Fran McDowell
Mount Vernon
