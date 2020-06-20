I am happy that Mary Hudson is running for Skagit County Commissioner District 2.
I know she will represent me and my rural neighbors in county deliberations. Her history as a hard-working, conscientious, Mount Vernon City Council member will serve the whole county. She studies problems with an open but probing mind and makes decisions based on facts not politics. Mary is willing to be accountable for those decisions made with study of all sides of issues.
She has attended meetings about housing, with both local authorities and people who lost their homes. She was a positive voice in the recent agreement on the Permanent Supported Housing Project between Mount Vernon, Skagit County and Catholic Community Services. As a member of the Farm Bureau Board, Mary has studied issues from the destructive elk population to regulation to water rights. Her conclusions are based on research and listening to those involved. She’s committed to preserving our agricultural heritage.
As a council member she has discussed how to achieve the parking-library-Mount Vernon Commons project. Her outlook is economically conservative but socially forward looking.
Mary’s open, cooperative attitude is a vital perspective for a county commissioner. She listens before she talks and solidifies her conclusions with research. She’s my idea of a good commissioner.
Suzanne Butler
Mount Vernon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.