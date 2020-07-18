I’ve known Mary Hudson for more than 40 years. She is honest, ethical, intelligent, and conscientious; all qualities one would hope for in a county commissioner.
Mary’s community involvements include Mount Vernon City Council member (Developmental Services chairperson, Parks and Enrichment chairperson, mayor pro tem); board bember of the following organizations: 20 years with the Skagit Valley Hospital Foundation (two as president, three-time chairperson of Festival of Trees); two years with the Northwest Clean Air Agency; two years with Skagit Transit; two years with Community Action; Home Trust Skagit County; eight years with Skagit County Farm Bureau (four as treasurer); Skagit Community Foundation Committee; Mount Vernon Commons Project and Leadership Skagit.
Prior to being elected as a Mount Vernon City Council member, Mary met with each city department to get a better understanding of its functions and responsibilities and how they fit into city government. Mary does her homework and is readily prepared to provide input on any agenda items of the various meetings she attends. She is approachable and transparent and easily communicates with everyone.
Please vote for Mary Hudson as your Skagit County commissioner.
K. M. Cherry
Mount Vernon
