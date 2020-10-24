I smiled as I read the articles about Mary Hudson and Mark Lundsten last week. I’m so grateful to the two of them for running for county commissioner, an office that often has only one candidate per district.
These two are both committed to collaborative, transparent and smart governance. By voting for them, Skagitonians have the opportunity to have new eyes, fresh ideas and the inclination to move forward working for them.
Depending on the status quo isn’t good enough for either Mary or Mark. They are people who will listen to citizens, employees at all levels and experts in different fields to find good solutions. Mary and Mark are willing to do the hard work of winnowing out the best way to solve complicated problems. They will both keep their masks on no matter who tells them not to.
Suzanne Butler
Mount Vernon
